California man wanted for child sexual exploitation-related offenses arrested in Arizona: FBI

FBI officials say a California man has been arrested in Phoenix over various sexual misconduct allegations involving minors.

In a statement, the FBI said 47-year-old Christopher Michael Loza made an initial appearance at a federal court in Los Angeles on Aug. 18, after he was arrested in Arizona earlier in August.

Investigators say an indictment against Loza was filed in January 2024, following an undercover operation where Loza allegedly chatted online with a person who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

"During the conversation, Loza allegedly made several comments indicating that he wanted to engage in sexual activities with the victim, who was actually an undercover officer," read a portion of the FBI's statement.

Loza, investigators say, allegedly asked whether he could come to the minor's house, which was followed by "a series of lewd sexual messages."

"The indictment further alleges that Loza drove to a park in Camarillo to meet the minor, and that he knowingly possessed a flash drive that contained child pornography," read a portion of the statement. Camarillo is a community that is located to the west of Thousand Oaks, in California's Ventura County.

The child sexual abuse material, per the FBI, involved minors under the age of 12.

"Loza was initially arrested in 2023 on state charges filed by the Ventura County District Attorney and released on bail," read a portion of the FBI's statement. "After failing to appear for his arraignment on the state charges of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit sexual acts and arranging to meet a child for sexual acts, members of the [Ventura County Child Exploitation Tas Force] made attempts to locate Loza but determined he may have fled."

Loza, per the FBI, was later contacted by Phoenix Police officers during an outreach and enforcement efforts.

"While identifying city and state code violations, Phoenix PD conducted a records check on Loza, discovered his outstanding warrant, and took Loza into custody after Loza attempted to flee," FBI officials wrote.

A trial date of Oct. 7 has been set for Loza, per the statement. He is accused of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and possession of child sexual abuse material. If convicted, he could face life in prison.