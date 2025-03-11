Camp Taliesin West teaches STEAM in a fun, immersive way

The Brief Camp Taliesin West in Scottsdale is teaching campers about the importance of STEM. They're learning in fun and immersive ways, allowing them to take home what they create during the three-day camp.



Some Valley kids are spending their spring breaks immersed in architecture and design.

It's all happening at Camp Taliesin West in Scottsdale as the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation hosted its popular spring break camp.

What they're saying:

"It's based on the idea that every kid dreams of building their own tree house, right? So, Frank Lloyd Wright, we've been doing camps for over 20 years based on children learning about architecture and then it kind of hit me, what is more perfect than a child building a tree house, which is a form of architecture," said Abbie Wilson, youth and family programs manager of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

That's exactly what these campers are doing at the three-day immersive camp. They will create, design and build a 3D tree house to take home, among many other things, like a stained-glass project.

"About turning organic items into geometric shapes, which is very similar to what Frank Lloyd Wright did with his stained-glass items," Wilson said.

What to know:

Camps are offered for spring break, summer, and winter.

"All of our camps are STEAM focused. So that's science, technology, engineering, art and math," Wilson explained.

Campers Quinn and Hays have been to other camps together, and they both say it's fun and a beautiful place to create.

What you can do:

