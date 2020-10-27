Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
9
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Lake Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Freeze Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle

Can I celebrate Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic?

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus
Associated Press

Drone Halloween candy delivery

A couple in Texas created a Halloween candy delivery system using a drone to keep in line with social distancing guidelines.

Can I celebrate Halloween during the pandemic?

Yes, but probably not like you normally would. Health experts say some Halloween traditions like crowding on doorsteps for candy and inching your way through haunted houses heighten the risk of spreading COVID-19 and should be avoided.

But there are ways to adapt celebrations.

RELATED: CDC discourages Halloween trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

Outdoor pumpkin carving, a virtual or neighborhood costume parade or a scary movie marathon at home are some options that minimize contact with strangers.

“There are lots of creative ways to approach this and make this year memorable,” said Dr. Colleen S. Kraft, who specializes in infectious diseases at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

If you’re venturing out, experts say to keep a 6-foot distance from others and sanitize hands regularly as you normally would.

Protective face coverings — plastic costume masks don’t count — should also be a part of every Halloween get-up, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dad creates contactless candy chute for Halloween

Andrew Beattie, a Cincinnati resident, said he was trying to think up a fun and creative away to delivering candy, while adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.

Some cities have discouraged or even banned door-to-door trick-or-treating. In places where it’s allowed, there are ways to make it safer.

Various devices such as plastic grabbers can help you hand out candy without any physical contact, says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

RELATED: How to make a candy chute for socially-distant Halloween trick-or-treating

Marking 6-foot spacing on sidewalks and driveways with duct tape or chalk can also discourage people from gathering at the front door.

Those with any COVID-19 symptoms, known exposures to the virus or pending tests results should stay home, according to the CDC. And experts say to avoid indoor parties and haunted houses since a lack of ventilation could make it easier for the virus to spread.

As Michigan health officials put it: “The only thing scary about Halloween should be the costumes.”