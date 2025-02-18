Car crashes into a canal after hitting a bicyclist in Glendale

article

The Brief A car ended up in a canal in Glendale on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Police were on scene investigating why the car ended up in the water.



A car ended up in a Glendale canal around 8 p.m., police say.

What we know:

According to a report, the vehicle that ended up in the canal hit a man riding a bike before veering into the water.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was able to get out of car before police arrived.

Both the driver and the bike rider were hospitalized.

Big picture view:

The car's roof could be seen just barely poking out of the water near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road.