Car crashes into Phoenix dialysis center, 3 critically injured
PHOENIX - A car crashed into a dialysis center in Phoenix on Wednesday, sending three people to the hospital in critical condition.
The collision happened at a Fresenius Kidney Care located near 19th Avenue and Dunlap.
Two women and a man were hospitalized with critical injuries. They were all in their 30s and 40s, Phoenix Fire officials said.
Police are now investigating what caused the crash.
Where it happened: