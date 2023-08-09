Car crashes into Phoenix dialysis center, 3 critically injured

A car crashed into a dialysis center in Phoenix on Wednesday, sending three people to the hospital in critical condition.

The collision happened at a Fresenius Kidney Care located near 19th Avenue and Dunlap.

Two women and a man were hospitalized with critical injuries. They were all in their 30s and 40s, Phoenix Fire officials said.

Police are now investigating what caused the crash.

A car crashed into a Phoenix dialysis center.

