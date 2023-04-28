Car driver dead following crash involving semi: Tolleson PD

Officials with the Tolleson Police Department say at least one person is dead, following a crash involving a car and a semi in the West Valley city.

The crash happened in the area of 83rd Avenue and Buckeye Road. According to a statement from police, officers responded to a reported accident in the area at around 8:53 p.m., and during a preliminary investigation, it was found that the semi was headed west on Buckeye Road when it was at a red light stop at the 83rd Avenue intersection.

"An unknown model passenger vehicle was traveling westbound at a high rate a speed and failed to stop for the red light. The passenger vehicle ran into the trailer of the semi truck still stopped at the red light," read a portion of the statement.

Police officials say the impact from the crash was so violent, that the car burst into flames. It is not known at this time if there are any other people inside the car.

"The driver of the Semi truck was not injured in the accident. Impairment of the truck driver is not suspected. Impairment of the driver of the passenger vehicle is unknown at this time," read a portion of the statement.

The intersection of 83rd Avenue and Buckeye, according to police, is closed for an unknown amount of time.

Map of where the crash happened