Cardinals fans react to second loss of the season, making them 0-2-1

The Arizona Cardinals drop two straight games, losing for the first time at home this season — and it wasn't close either. So, are Cards fans losing hope — or hanging on?

We spoke to some fans who gave their own coaching tips on what the Cards need to do to get win number one, but we're going to leave the breakdown of the X's and O's to our sports crew. The general consensus from what we heard today? It's still early, stay calm, and trust the process.

A red sea came out of State Farm Stadium before the game ended, once again. This time, a 38 - 20 loss instead of a tie.

"Kyle Murray looks really good in the offense," one Cardinals fan said. "He looks comfortable — he responded well to blitzes, so we [have] a lot to look forward to."

"I think the defense got exposed today," another fan said.

"If you don't have [a] defense, you can't win games," one fan said. "Offense [doesn't] win games for you."

"We need Patrick Peterson back — bad," another fan said. "And [Robert] Alford — we need them back."

"[I'm] still optimistic about the future," one fan said. "But I think today, the defense could have done a better job at holding the fort."

Fans have some questions about this team but they say there's never a doubt about number 11.

"Obviously, [Larry Fitzgerald] is the best player that ever touched this franchise," one fan said. "We love Fitz — let's feed the ball more to [him]."

As the end of the first quarter of the season approaches, time is ticking on the Cards to produce wins.

"We're only three games [in]," one fan said. "We'll figure it out."

"I support you 100 percent, Arizona Cardinals," another fan said. "But next year, I'm telling you, we're a force to be reckoned with. It's [going to] happen, I promise you."