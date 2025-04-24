Cardinals select Walter Nolen from Ole Miss in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft

article

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals selected Walter Nolen with the 16th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Nolen was a first-team All-American defensive lineman at Ole Miss last season. He joins a revamped defensive front that includes the return of Calais Campbell, who was signed in free agency.



The Arizona Cardinals stayed put with the 16th overall pick in the NFL Draft, selecting defensive tackle Walter Nolen from Ole Miss.

Nolen will join a revamped Cardinals defensive line that includes Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell and last year's first-round pick, Darius Robinson.

Nolen is a 6'4, 296 lb, first-team All-American who had 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season.

What's next:

The Cardinals have five picks remaining, pending trades.

On Day 2, the Cardinals are lined up to make two selections with the 15th pick in the 2nd round and the 14th pick in the 3rd round.

Their other three picks are scheduled for Day 3 with one 4th round pick, one 5th round pick and one 7th round pick.