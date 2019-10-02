Carjacking suspect in custody after leading officers on wild chase in Kern County

article

A man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase.

The pursuit began around 5 p.m. in Lancaster and ended in Kern County over an hour and half later.

SkyFOX caught the suspect vehicle driving through the unpaved desert area near Rosamond Blvd.

The driver is believed to be a robbery suspect. During the pursuit the suspects carjacked a vehicle in Kern County and drove off going over 100 miles per hour.

Around 5:50 p.m. the driver and passenger fled from the truck they carjacked and ran on foot. The driver then ran towards a CHP patrol vehicle, got into the driver’s seat and took off.

After driving through the dirt the patrol vehicle the suspect stole eventually got stuck and the suspect soon surrendered.

Within guns drawn, officers took the man into custody. It is not known what happened to the passenger in the car.

