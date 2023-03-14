Cars caught in crossfire during shooting along Glendale roadway: PD

A woman was injured during a shooting incident in Glendale that created some harrowing moments for drivers in the area.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Thunderbird Road and 59th Avenue. Officials say based on initial reports, two vehicles in the area were shooting at one another, and about three other vehicles were caught in the crossfire, and suffered damage.

"An adult female was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries," read a portion of the statement.

As a result of the shooting, Glendale Police officials said Eugie Avenue will be temporarily closed 5from9th Avenue to 57th Avenue.

