Casa Grande Police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting

Police in Casa Grande announced that an arrest had been made in connection with a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened at an apartment in the area of Trekell and Rodeo Roads. Per a statement released on Casa Grande Police's Facebook page on Tuesday, officers responded to the area for a shooting call on Aug. 2.

"Upon their arrival, officers discovered Michael Morgan suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Bystanders were attempting to provide first aid to Michael. Officers took over aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to a Phoenix area hospital," read a portion of the statement.

Morgan, who police said was 18, died on the night of Aug. 4.

Damone Allen Purnell

As for the suspect, police identified him as 18-year-old Damone Allen Purnell. They also say Purnell and Morgan were known to be close friends.

"Investigators believe the shooting was the result of unsafe weapon handling and horseplay between Purnell and Morgan," read a portion of the statement. "Purnell was booked in to the Pinal County Adult Detention Center and charges of 2nd Degree Murder are being submitted to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review."

Where the shooting happened