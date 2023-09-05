Casa Grande teen Karleigh Cardenas disappears as family frantically searches for her

The Casa Grande Police Department is investigating a missing person report of 14-year-old Karleigh Cardenas.

The case is considered a "runaway," but of course, that isn't stopping her family from frantically searching for the teen and spreading the word of her disappearance.

Casa Grande Police initially got a report of the teen going missing on Aug. 29. She's been entered into a national database as a missing person/runaway.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Karleigh Cardenas. Photo from Rene Cardenas

"We are following up on all active leads as to her whereabouts. CGPD is in direct contact with Karleigh’s family. Her last known location on August 31st was at a Popeye’s at 59th Avenue and Northern and at Fringe Apartment complex on North 61st Avenue, both in Glendale," police said on Sept. 4.

Family says she left with a teenage boy, but police did not provide details about that claim.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Casa Grande Police at 520-421-8700.