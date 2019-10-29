Caught on cam: Porch pirates seen stealing Phoenix woman’s delivery

The porch pirates are coming out early as a Phoenix woman got her delivery swiped from her porch this week.

With Halloween around the corner, it was more of a trick than a treat for Sabrina Wertheim.

"I had a Costco delivery at about 8:30 at night, I saw my camera that Costco delivered a package, I wasn't home, and I got a notification at 2:00 a.m. and saw someone take it," said Sabrina Wertheim.

Her security camera captured the whole thing, two people walking up and snatching her delivery from Costco right off her porch at her home near 40th Street and McDowell Road.

"So you can hear them walk up, they're very quiet, they don't say anything, very quiet, you can kind of hear them shift the box," said Wertheim.

The two seemed to be careful about their heist, but Sabrina says they didn't get away with much.

"Dairy-free protein shakes, so nothing exciting, they didn't get a win with that package," said Wertheim.

But she still posted it on her Nextdoor app to alert the other neighbors. It's been a while since this has happened. It's usually not until the gifts arrive.

"We've had a handful of packages stolen off the porch last Christmas hadn't had anything since," said Wertheim. "A lot of people have responded with words of encouragement, I'm sorry for your loss, which is amusing it's just protein shakes, but many people have actually said they think they know who it is."



