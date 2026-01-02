Phoenix man arrested for murder in New Year's stabbing

The Brief Frank Martinez, 19, is accused of stabbing 34-year-old Gilbert Ayonayon II during the early-morning hours of New Year's Day in south Phoenix. Following the stabbing, Ayonayon II was taken to hospital where he died. Martinez was arrested and booked into jail.



A man accused of a deadly New Year's Eve stabbing in south Phoenix has been arrested.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say officers on Jan. 1 responded to 12th Place and Southern Avenue for reports of someone being stabbed just before 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 34-year-old Gilbert Ayonayon II with at least one stab wound.

Ayonayon II was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say officers at the scene spoke to witnesses, who identified 19-year-old Frank Martinez as the suspect. Martinez wasn't initially at the scene when officers arrived, but he later returned and was taken into custody.

Frank Martinez (MCSO)

Martinez was taken to police headquarters where he was arrested and booked into jail. Martinez is accused of murder charges.

What we don't know:

Details on what led up to the stabbing weren't released by police.

It's unknown if Martinez and Ayonayon II knew each other.

Map of where the stabbing happened