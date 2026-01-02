1 killed, several hurt in Surprise semi-truck crash
SURPRISE, Ariz. - A bad crash at a West Valley intersection left one person dead and several others injured.
What we know:
The crash happened just after 3 a.m on Jan. 2 at Dysart Road and Grand Avenue.
Surprise Police say one person died in the crash, and multiple people were taken to a hospital. A dog was also killed in the crash.
Traffic in the area is shut down, including the railroad.
What we don't know:
The person who died wasn't identified. It's unclear what caused the crash.
What you can do:
Police ask drivers to use Bell or Greenway Roads as alternate routes.
Map of where the crash happened
The Source: The Surprise Police Department