1 killed, several hurt in Surprise semi-truck crash

A bad crash at a West Valley intersection left one person dead and several others injured.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 3 a.m on Jan. 2 at Dysart Road and Grand Avenue.

Surprise Police say one person died in the crash, and multiple people were taken to a hospital. A dog was also killed in the crash.

Traffic in the area is shut down, including the railroad.

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified. It's unclear what caused the crash.

What you can do:

Police ask drivers to use Bell or Greenway Roads as alternate routes.

Map of where the crash happened