7 people hospitalized after Glendale rollover crash

The Brief Seven people were hospitalized on Jan. 2 following a rollover crash near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. One of the victims is in extremely critical condition. Traffic in the area is shut down due to the investigation.



Police are investigating an early-morning rollover crash that sent seven people to the hospital, leaving one of them in extremely critical condition.

What we know:

The crash happened on Jan. 2 near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Glendale Fire tells FOX 10 that two vehicles were involved in the crash and seven people were hospitalized. One of the victims is in extremely critical condition.

Traffic in the area is shut down due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown.

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out to Glendale Police for more information.

Map of where the crash happened