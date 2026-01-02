Superior helicopter crash; Queen Creek home burglarized | Nightly Roundup

article
From a helicopter crashing in a remote area of Pinal County, to an east Valley home being burglarized, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Helicopter carrying 4 people crashes in Superior
Featured
Four people were aboard a helicopter when it crashed in Superior on Friday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
2. Queen Creek couple offers $10K reward after New Year’s Eve home burglary
Featured
A Queen Creek couple is offering a $10,000 reward after security footage captured an intruder smashing a glass door and ransacking their home during a New Year’s Eve burglary.
3. $1M bond for Phoenix murder suspect deemed a flight risk
Featured
Phoenix Police arrested 25-year-old Efrain Cuevas Jr. on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal October shooting near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
4. Court records: Bitter divorce, financial disputes preceded murder of Kerri Ann Abatti
Featured
Court documents are providing a closer look at the contentious divorce and mounting financial disputes that preceded the death of Kerri Ann Abatti, whose estranged husband, California farming mogul Michael Abatti, now faces a first-degree murder charge.
5. ‘Soul-crushing’ theft stalls mobile barbershop for Phoenix homeless
Featured
A New Year’s catalytic converter theft has sidelined a mobile barbershop that provided more than 1,200 free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness across the Phoenix area.