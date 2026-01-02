Expand / Collapse search

Superior helicopter crash; Queen Creek home burglarized | Nightly Roundup

January 2, 2026
From a helicopter crashing in a remote area of Pinal County, to an east Valley home being burglarized, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Helicopter carrying 4 people crashes in Superior

Four people were aboard a helicopter when it crashed in Superior on Friday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

2. Queen Creek couple offers $10K reward after New Year’s Eve home burglary

A Queen Creek couple is offering a $10,000 reward after security footage captured an intruder smashing a glass door and ransacking their home during a New Year’s Eve burglary.

3. $1M bond for Phoenix murder suspect deemed a flight risk

Phoenix Police arrested 25-year-old Efrain Cuevas Jr. on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal October shooting near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

4. Court records: Bitter divorce, financial disputes preceded murder of Kerri Ann Abatti

Court documents are providing a closer look at the contentious divorce and mounting financial disputes that preceded the death of Kerri Ann Abatti, whose estranged husband, California farming mogul Michael Abatti, now faces a first-degree murder charge.

5. ‘Soul-crushing’ theft stalls mobile barbershop for Phoenix homeless

A New Year’s catalytic converter theft has sidelined a mobile barbershop that provided more than 1,200 free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness across the Phoenix area.

