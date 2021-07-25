Expand / Collapse search
VIDEO: 68-year-old man hospitalized after brutal attack in Brooklyn

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

68-year-old Brooklyn man left hospitalized after brutal assault, robbery

Police are seeking a suspect who brutally attacked and robbed a 68-year-old man in Brooklyn on Saturday.

NEW YORK - A man was left hospitalized with a broken nose and wrist after a brutal beating and attack caught on video in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, a 68-year-old man, was approached by a man riding a Citibike near Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street in East New York just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The man touched the victim's pockets and demanded property from him. When the victim resisted, the man began brutally assaulting the victim, punching and kicking him repeatedly.

The man then took the victim's phone and a silver necklace and fled on Pitkin Avenue.

RELATED: 'Why would they pick on me?' - Victim of brutal Harlem beating speaks out

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for a broken wrist, a broken nose, and lacerations. He is currently in stable condition. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, according to police.

