Trooper shot in Phoenix; Nancy Guthrie search latest l Morning News Brief

From a shooting in Phoenix that injured multiple Arizona troopers to the latest on the search for the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 6.

1. Troopers hurt in Phoenix shooting

Law enforcement on scene of an incident in Phoenix near I-17 and Indian School Road on Feb. 5, 2026.

What we know:

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized with a shoulder wound and two others were injured by shrapnel during a shooting in central Phoenix near Interstate 17 and Indian Schoold Road. An unidentified suspect was also shot and taken to a hospital.

What they're saying:

"Thank God these officers will survive," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell wrote on X. "Those who shoot officers will be held accountable."

2. Nancy Guthrie search enters sixth day

FBI missing person poster for Nancy Guthrie (PCSD)

What we know:

Friday marks Day 6 of the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Authorities say Guthrie was taken from her Catalina Foothills home against her will.

What you can do:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has created a tipline for the community to submit information regarding this case – including photos and videos.

4. ‘Imposter ransom demand' suspect arrested

Nancy Guthrie (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

What we know:

Authorities say Derrick Callella of California sent Nancy Guthrie's family members a bogus ransom note via messages, demanding bitcoin.

Dig deeper:

Officials say they managed to discover that the phone number was associated with a VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) application, and they eventually linked Callella to the number.

