Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's office say an intersection in the Cave Creek area will be closed for several hours as a result of a death investigation.

Per MCSO, the investigation is taking place near the area of 32nd Street and Cloud Road. Meanwhile, FOX 10 Photojournalist Rick Davis has learned that a body was found on the side of the road.

Officials have released few other details on what happened.

Area where the incident happened