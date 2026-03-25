Cave Creek neighborhood joins Firewise program to combat wildfire risks

The Brief Year-Round Threat: Arizona's wildfire season now spans almost the entire year, largely fueled by invasive weeds like stinknet that officials urge residents to remove. Community Action: Forestry crews are actively assisting neighborhoods like Cave Creek, using heavy machinery to clear roadside brush and support local fire safety efforts. Insurance Benefits: Participating in the Firewise USA program not only protects homes from encroaching wildfires but can also help residents maintain their property insurance rates.



Wildfire season is here, and fire officials say conditions could be ripe for trouble. Now, forestry officials are issuing some reminders for homeowners.

Fire season has stretched from a mostly summer thing to almost year-round. One of the main culprits is the stinknet. It’s an invasive weed found all across Arizona, and fire officials are asking property owners to get rid of it if they see it.

Local perspective:

The sound of wood chippers fills the air in one Cave Creek neighborhood, as fire crews are clearing flammable brush to protect homes, where wildfires are always top of mind.

"We’ve had two from four or five years ago that took out a bunch of houses," said homeowner Bucky Marshall. "Something as simple as somebody welding to fix the neighbor's fence, and it gets out of hand."

The area is part of the Firewise USA program, which designates communities that prioritize fire safety. It is filled with homeowners who do their part to make sure their properties are fire-safe, from the doorstep to the roadside.

"Clear stuff, keep anything that’s flammable as far away as you can," Marshall said.

But sometimes, one needs a little help doing the heavy lifting, and on March 25, two dozen hard hats are at the neighborhood, bringing heavy machinery to clear brush along the roadside and fill the gap of fire safety.

"Since these lots are a little bit larger, it might take some years for it before I get to that point, so we’re coming in," said Capt. Chris Reed with Arizona Fire Prevention. "We’re kind of working to support and kind of close the gap."

What's next:

It will take two days to clear one mile of this area, and then it’s off to the next Firewise community. However, they are leaving behind peace of mind for Marshall and his neighbors—not to mention his wallet.

"I had a place in Colorado where, because of the fire risk, they called me and said ‘you no longer have insurance,’ and then you have to go find someone else who’s a little higher risk," Marshall said. "Your company, your rates go up. So to keep your insurance intact, it helps a lot to be a Firewise community."

Big picture view:

There are 215 Firewise communities in the state of Arizona, and any community can be part of it.

What you can do:

Firewise - Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

https://dffm.az.gov/fire/prevention/firewise