Census Bureau says COVID-19 pandemic hit Black households harder than White

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Mohave County
18
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:51 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:56 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:03 PM MST until WED 7:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:18 PM MST until WED 7:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:55 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:35 PM MST until WED 6:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:51 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 5:45 PM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Census Bureau says COVID-19 pandemic hit Black households harder than White

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Equity and Inclusion
FOX 10 Phoenix

Number of tenants behind on rent doubled during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the housing rental market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left nearly no American untouched, but it disproportionally hit Black Americans, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to data collected by the Census Bureau, Black adults had higher rates of economic and mental hardships than White adults. In January 2021, researchers asked Black and White Americans about housing, debt food insufficiency and mental health.

The answers returned by Black Americans painted a gloomier picture of their pandemic lives, faring worst than White Americans in every category.

RELATED: African Americans at higher risk of dying from COVID-19

Black adults in households where someone had lost employment in the pandemic were more likely than White adults to express uncertainty about their ability to pay for housing. They were also more likely to have taken on debt to fund household expenses like rent, gas and food.

Researchers found Black adults 11.1% more likely than White adults to say they sometimes do not have enough to eat.

The Census Bureau found common ground in terms of mental health. Thirty percent of all adults reported feeling anxious or worried more than half the time — including 30% of Black adults and 30% of White adults.

4c27f180-US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST

People line up for food at Holy Trinity English Lutheran Church on June 5, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, following the destruction caused during violent demonstrations triggered by the death of George Floyd. - On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old

Expand

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 8.2% of all adults had symptoms of anxiety disorder in the first half of 2019.

Even so, when the bureau controlled for said pre-pandemic societal disadvantages Black people face, it found anxiety was more prevalent in Black households than White households. 

RELATED: Poll: One-third of African Americans say someone close to them has died of COVID-19

The bureau said Black Americans were more likely to be poor, less likely to have health insurance and more likely to have front-line jobs that put them at risk of both infection and unemployment.

With that in mind, they distinguished between pre-pandemic disadvantaged and the disadvantages brought on by the pandemic by analyzing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And they used statistical modeling to isolate trends and produce results that accounted for pre-pandemic factors.

This story was reported from Atlanta.