Chad Daybell gets the death penalty in triple-murder; Gila River Police officer killed | Nightly Roundup

Updated  June 1, 2024 7:39pm MST
PHOENIX - From the sentencing of ‘Doomsday Prophet’ Chad Daybell to a rookie police officer shot and killed on the Gila River reservation, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, June 1, 2024.

1. ‘Doomsday Prophet’ Chad Daybell sentenced to death in triple-murder case

Chad Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Prophet," has been sentenced to death after he was found guilty on all counts in his triple murder case in Idaho.

2. Gila River Police officer killed, another shot, more injured during party

A Gila River Police officer is dead, and another is hurt after a shooting broke out at a home early Saturday morning.

3. Table Fire causes brief road closure on Interstate 17

Interstate 17 northbound is closed due to a brush fire near Table Mesa Road.

4. Spring Fire grows to 1,500 acres near Sunflower 

Northbound State Route 87 was closed at Bush Highway because of a brush fire on Saturday, June 1.

5. Kayaker drowns near Butcher Jones Beach in Saguaro Lake

A 16-year-old was found dead at Butcher Jones Beach in Saguaro Lake on Friday after his kayak capsized.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/1/24

Hot temperatures and a high pollution advisory are both expected today.