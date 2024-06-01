Chad Daybell gets the death penalty in triple-murder; Gila River Police officer killed | Nightly Roundup

article

From the sentencing of ‘Doomsday Prophet’ Chad Daybell to a rookie police officer shot and killed on the Gila River reservation, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, June 1, 2024.

1. ‘Doomsday Prophet’ Chad Daybell sentenced to death in triple-murder case

2. Gila River Police officer killed, another shot, more injured during party

3. Table Fire causes brief road closure on Interstate 17

4. Spring Fire grows to 1,500 acres near Sunflower

5. Kayaker drowns near Butcher Jones Beach in Saguaro Lake

