Chad Daybell's fate rests in the hands of jury as closing arguments wrapped up

A jury of 12 will decide the fate of Chad Daybell as closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday afternoon in the triple murder case against the self-proclaimed doomsday prophet in Idaho.

Daybell is accused of murdering the two children of former Arizona mom Lori Vallow and his first wife.

We've been at this point before in the Lori Vallow trial. This is essentially the same case as both Vallow and Daybell are named co-conspirators.

The difference is that 17 jurors will be sequestered. Five of them are alternates.

Last year, Vallow was found guilty of the three murders and sentenced to life in prison.

Will Daybell be found guilty like his wife was?

Lead prosecutor Lindsey Blake cemented the theme of "money, power and sex" as the alleged motives of Daybell and his then-mistress Vallow.

Blake told the jury that Daybell was the co-conspirator with power and knowledge, grading people as light or dark spirits.

Text message evidence showed Daybell grade seven-year-old JJ Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and his first wife Tammy Daybell at the request of his then-girlfriend Vallow, with the theory that the body of someone possessed had to die.

The prosecution reminded the court that these tragedies stemmed from an affair between the children’s mother and Daybell.

The children were found in his backyard in June 2020 after missing for several months. Tammy was found to have died from asphyxiation in October 2019.

Blake spoke to the jury for nearly two hours, identifying Daybell’s affair with Vallow and the belief of being married in a past life as factors.

Defense attorney John Prior pinned blame to Vallow and her brother, Alex Cox, calling Daybell a victim.

"The James and Elena story is essentially an autobiography outlining the defendant’s sexual affair with Lori Vallow under the façade of having a spiritual undertone or being spiritually sanctioned. But let’s call it what it was. Chad’s graphic description of his boundless lust for Lori Vallow who he deemed to have perfect proportions and be a goddess," Blake remarked in court.

Prior says facts in this case were ignored.

"These officers failed this investigation. They absolutely failed in this investigation, looking up the facts of this case. Folks, if there’s reasonable doubt and there is reasonable doubt, you must return a verdict of not guilty," he said.

There are 41 specific instructions for the 12-person jury.

If convicted, Daybell could face the death penalty and the jury would enter a guilt phase.

