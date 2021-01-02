Chandler PD looking for woman accused of stealing 6-year-old's wallet with birthday, Christmas money inside

article

Chandler Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly stole a six-year-old boy's wallet at a Walmart near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road on Dec. 30.

Police say the boy had dropped his wallet while shopping with his mom. It held $200 in Christmas and birthday money he had been saving.

A woman is seen on security camera picking up the wallet and did not make any attempts to return it, officials say.

The suspect is believed to be a 5'3" to 5'5" Hispanic woman weighting 150 to 160 pounds. She was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a light-colored face mask.

She was also accompanied by another Hispanic woman, who may be a teenager. The pair left the Walmart in a two-door black car with custom rims.

The suspect's car. (Chandler PD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chandler PD at 480-782-4130.

