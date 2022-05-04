Chandler police chase ends in crash: 2 injured, suspect arrested

A man was arrested in Chandler after a police chase ended in a crash on Tuesday night, officials said.

Police said the incident began when officers found Derek Cevedia passed out behind the wheel of his truck in a parking lot near Dobson Road and Chandler Boulevard.

According to court documents, officers observed evidence of drug use and when they tried waking up Cevedia, he stepped on the gas and hit police cars.

"The 3 officers had to take evasive action with one jumping over a small retention wall, one drawing his duty weapon and one quickly running out of the way in fear of being struck by the vehicle," read a portion of the court documents.

Cevedia headed west on Chandler Boulevard towards Kyrene Road before turning south onto the eastbound Loop 202. Cevedia then hit another police car before exiting the freeway in the wrong direction on an off-ramp.

A police helicopter joined the pursuit of Cevedia as he "continued to speed recklessly through the roadways striking curbs and causing sparks to come from the vehicle."

Cevedia then reportedly ran a red light near Price and Warner Roads, hitting two other cars. Cevedia ran from the truck but was taken into custody.

Two people were hospitalized in stable condition. Cevedia suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.

"Cevedia claimed to not remember anything other than being asleep in the parking lot where he advised he did use meth and fentanyl," court documents read.

Cevedia was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including endangerment, aggravated assault and unlawful flight. He was also found to have two outstanding warrants.

Traffic was restricted at Price and Warner for the investigation, and the roads reopened a few hours later.

