Expand / Collapse search

Chandler shooting injures 2; ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dies | Nightly Roundup

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include the reports of 2 people being injured in a Chandler shooting Sunday night; an iconic EPSN reporter passing away and the arrest of a man accused of a Maricopa County deadly hit-and-run.

1. Chandler shooting lands 2 people in the hospital

Featured

Chandler shooting lands 2 people in the hospital
article

Chandler shooting lands 2 people in the hospital

The Chandler Police Department says 2 people are in the hospital after being shot Sunday night.

2. Woman struck and killed by Phoenix driver who left the scene, PD says

Featured

Woman struck and killed by Phoenix driver who left the scene, PD says
article

Woman struck and killed by Phoenix driver who left the scene, PD says

A 47-year-old woman is dead after Phoenix Police say she was struck and killed by a driver on Saturday night.

3. ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dead at 72

Featured

ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dead at 72
article

ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dead at 72

Chris Mortensen, the legendary ESPN NFL reporter, died Sunday morning, the network announced. He was 72.

4. Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, MCSO says

Featured

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, MCSO says
article

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, MCSO says

Twenty-eight-year-old Jose Andres Guerrero Talamantes was identified as the suspect who police say struck David Hadrich, 27, and left him for dead on Dec. 10.

5. FBI searching for wanted fugitive who might be in Phoenix, Rocky Point

Featured

FBI searching for wanted fugitive who might be in Phoenix, Rocky Point
article

FBI searching for wanted fugitive who might be in Phoenix, Rocky Point

A wanted fugitive may be hiding out in Rocky Point or Phoenix and the FBI is asking anyone with information on him to give them a call.