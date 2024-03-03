Chandler shooting injures 2; ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dies | Nightly Roundup

Tonight's top stories include the reports of 2 people being injured in a Chandler shooting Sunday night; an iconic EPSN reporter passing away and the arrest of a man accused of a Maricopa County deadly hit-and-run.

1. Chandler shooting lands 2 people in the hospital

2. Woman struck and killed by Phoenix driver who left the scene, PD says

3. ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dead at 72

4. Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, MCSO says

5. FBI searching for wanted fugitive who might be in Phoenix, Rocky Point