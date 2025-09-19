Charlie Kirk memorial heightens security at State Farm Stadium

The Brief A memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk is being held at State Farm Stadium on September 21, with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in attendance. The event has been designated the highest security level by Homeland Security due to multiple threats and the presence of high-profile political figures. Attendees should expect strict security, including a no-bag policy, limited parking, and long lines.



Charlie Kirk’s memorial here at State Farm Stadium has been issued the highest security level by the Department of Homeland Security.

They are being very tight-lipped about security decisions as federal agencies are now following multiple threats.

What they're saying:

Officials told FOX 10 they expect the stadium to reach maximum capacity, holding over 63,000 people.

"We're expecting people from all over the country, including possibly the world, are arriving to this event," said Moroni Mendez, a public information officer with the Glendale Police Department.

"We have the best of the best working it, and we're ready for Sunday," said Katie Willcox, a State Farm Stadium public relations representative.

State Farm Stadium has held Super Bowls and Final Fours, events with thousands of visitors, but with months to prepare. Among the thousands attending Charlie Kirk's memorial are President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

According to a memo obtained by ABC, the memorial is listed as an "attractive target for violent extremists." For that reason, a lot of security decisions have not been released, such as road closures and parking access.

"The police department is fully staffed. We're working in excellent partnership with the Secret Service, with Arizona Department of Public Safety, as well as other local and federal law enforcement agencies," Mendez said. "It's going to be secure. Every single one of our specialty units is going to be deployed and ready to go. We have our SWAT team out here. We have drones."

Potential protests:

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is aware of potential protests outside State Farm Stadium, and she is reminding everyone that she will defend the rights of those who chose to protest the memorial, but says anyone who breaks the law, with violence, destruction of property, or obstruction, will be held accountable.

Statement from Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell

"On Sunday, thousands will gather at State Farm Stadium to pay their respects. Others may choose to express their views through protest. Both are protected expressions of the republic.

Let me be clear: my office will defend the rights of those who come to mourn or protest peacefully. Anyone who chooses to break the law – through violence, destruction of property, or obstruction – will be held accountable."

What you need to know:

Attendees should expect limited parking, long lines, and no bags. Lots open at 7 a.m. with no overnight parking. Stadium gates open at 8 a.m. Once maximum capacity is reached, overflow for viewing will be at Desert Diamond Arena.

"There is no clear bag policy for this event. It is a strict no-bag policy. If an attendee does bring a bag, it will not be permitted," said Katie Willcox.

A total flight restriction is already in place. It's not only the airspace over State Farm Stadium; it spans all the way from Sun City to Avondale.

This will be the first time State Farm Stadium does not allow any bags inside the venue. We will have live coverage for you Sunday, Sept. 21, starting at 8 a.m.