Charlie Kirk vigil at ASU's arena; train crash survivor speaks out | Nightly Roundup

article

From Turning Point USA holding a vigil for the late Charlie Kirk on ASU's campus, to a survivor recounting the events of the light rail train crash, here are tonight's top stories for Monday, Sept. 15.

1. Charlie Kirk vigil held at ASU's Desert Financial Arena in Tempe

Featured article

2. Light rail passenger recounts train crash

3. Man sentenced to natural life in prison for stabbing wife 43 times in Pinal County

Featured article

4. Timber Mesa firefighters killed in crash identified

5. Man who fired at officers after holding woman hostage in Chandler gets 25 years in prison