Charlie Kirk vigil at ASU's arena; train crash survivor speaks out | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From Turning Point USA holding a vigil for the late Charlie Kirk on ASU's campus, to a survivor recounting the events of the light rail train crash, here are tonight's top stories for Monday, Sept. 15.
1. Charlie Kirk vigil held at ASU's Desert Financial Arena in Tempe
A vigil for Charlie Kirk will be held at Arizona State University's Desert Financial Arena on Sept. 15.
2. Light rail passenger recounts train crash
More than 20 passengers were on a light rail train that collided with a tractor trailer Sunday night, causing both to catch fire. One passenger, Taylor Lasch, recounted the incident. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach reports.
3. Man sentenced to natural life in prison for stabbing wife 43 times in Pinal County
Javier Lopez has been sentenced to his natural life in prison for the premeditated murder of his estranged wife, Christina Lopez.
4. Timber Mesa firefighters killed in crash identified
The collision happened around 10 p.m. Sept. 14 on State Route 260, just east of Heber. DPS says a driver crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the ambulance Brenna Kulikowski, 31,and Damon Thompson, 21, were in.
5. Man who fired at officers after holding woman hostage in Chandler gets 25 years in prison
A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting at police officers at a Chandler hotel in March 2024.