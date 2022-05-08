Chicken recall: Nearly 600K pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breasts may be undercooked

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
12
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Chicken recall: Nearly 600K pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breasts may be undercooked

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Recalls
FOX TV Digital Team

What is salmonella infection?

People with salmonella infection often suffer diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps after getting in contact with infected animals, their feces, or their environment or eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water.

DECATUR, Ala. - Alabama-based Wayne Farms is recalling about 585,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breast fillets that may be undercooked.

According to the USDA, the products were made between Feb. 9 and April 30.

Here’s what’s under recall:

  • 9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz "ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST" with "use by" dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.
  • 9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz* "*ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST" with "use by" dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.
  • 6-lb. cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-oz *"*ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET" with "use by" date 3/5/23.
  • 16-oz. zippered plastic packages containing *"*CHEF’S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET" and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date.

The recalled products will have "EST. 20214" on the case and packaging. They were shipped to distributors across the country and then redistributed to restaurants and stores. The stores they were sent to are in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Checken Breasts 2

Examples of what the recalled chicken products may look like (Credit: USDA)

Investigators say the problem was discovered when someone called the company to complain that the chicken appeared undercooked. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

RELATED: Over 100 Elite-brand kosher candy, chocolate products recalled due to salmonella risk

The USDA says the products should be thrown away or returned to where they were bought.

Eating undercooked chicken

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chicken is the most consumed meat in America. Raw or undercooked chicken if often contaminated with various bacteria that can cause food poisoning. You can also get sick from foods or drinks that are contaminated by raw chicken or its juices.

Here are some steps you can take to avoid food poisoning from chicken, courtesy of the CDC:

  • Place chicken in a disposable bag before putting it in your shopping cart or refrigerator to keep raw juices from getting onto other foods.
  • Wash hands with warm, soapy water for 20 seconds before and after handling chicken.
  • Do not wash raw chicken. During washing, chicken juices can spread in the kitchen and contaminate other foods, utensils, and countertops.
  • Use a separate cutting board for raw chicken.
  • Never place cooked food or fresh produce on a plate, cutting board, or other surface that previously held raw chicken.
  • Wash cutting boards, utensils, dishes, and countertops with hot soapy water after preparing chicken and before you prepare the next item.
  • Use a food thermometer external icon to make sure chicken is cooked to a safe internal temperature of 165°F.
  • If cooking a microwaveable meal that includes frozen raw chicken, handle it as you would fresh raw chicken. Follow cooking directions carefully to prevent food poisoning.
  • If you think the chicken you are served at a restaurant or anywhere else is not fully cooked, send it back for more cooking.
  • Refrigerate or freeze leftover chicken within 2 hours (or within 1 hour if the food is exposed to temperatures above 90°F, like a hot car or summer picnic).