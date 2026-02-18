Suspect accused of sexually assaulting teen girls in North Phoenix storage unit

The Brief A 46-year-old man was arrested for an alleged sexual assault on two teenage girls at a storage unit on North Cave Creek Road. The 13-year-old and 15-year-old victims were reportedly picked up in West Phoenix and driven to the unit, where four additional men arrived. The suspect is facing charges including sexual conduct with a minor, kidnapping, and child sex trafficking.



A man is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls inside a North Phoenix storage unit last month.

What we know:

On Jan. 26, Phoenix Police responded to Phoenix Children's Hospital for a sexual assault call for service involving a 13-year-old victim. The girl said she was with her friend, identified as a 15-year-old victim, when they noticed a car following them near 2700 West Indian School Road.

The 15-year-old approached the car and convinced the 13-year-old to get in the car, driven by 46-year-old Anthony Lorenzo Jackson. He drove both girls to a storage unit on North Cave Creek Road, where the suspect allegedly lived.

According to the police report, Jackson called four men "that work for him," roughly aged 18 to 19 years old, to come to that storage unit to "hangout." Once the men arrived, the 13-year-old was taken into a room where Jackson and another of the men had intercourse with her.

After the four men left the storage unit, Jackson offered to order an Uber for the girls. However, the 15-year-old asked him to give them a ride instead. Jackson drove them to the area of 2700 W. Camelback Road, where the 13-year-old was dropped off and was later taken to Phoenix Children's where she was contacted by police. The 15-year-old left with Jackson to an unknown location.

Timeline:

On Feb. 3, the 15-year-old was located by United States Marshals, telling authorities Jackson picked her and her friend up at the 76-gas station on Jan. 26 in a black Porshe, and arranged to have sex with him for $200.

She claimed they began drinking together, before Jackson "began inviting his friends over." The victim said she was impaired, in and out of consciousness, and recalled hearing the 13-year-old in distress. When she reportedly tried to get to the 13-year-old to check on her, the friends of Jackson wouldn't let her.

Court documents said she "observed all the males recording the sexual assault and believed they were recording it on the Snapchat application."

The 15-year-old told police she had gotten back into Jackson's car after her friend was dropped off to return to the storage unit. She added that Jackson didn't allow her to leave and held a gun to her head.

What they're saying:

"He told me he raped [another female], and if I didn't stop crying, he would do it to me too," the girl reportedly said. When Jackson began to fall asleep, she took that opportunity to leave, running to a nearby Family Dollar to get help, where she believes a concerned citizen called 911 about her situation.

The caller said the girl "appeared scared and beaten up as her hair was messed up, her face appeared swollen, she was crying and shaking."

Dig deeper:

On Feb. 4, surveillance was conducted on the storage unit. A white truck in the alleyway was connected to Jackson as the previous registered owner.

On Feb. 5, the victims were able to identify Jackson and the other four men involved. A neighboring business' security camera captured the events of Jan. 26, that aligned with the victims' stories. In an interview with detectives, Jackson indicated he met the two girls from a friend, and believed them to be 18 and 19 years old.

What's next:

Jackson was arrested on Feb. 10 near E. Greenway Road, and was booked for two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, kidnapping, and child sex trafficking.