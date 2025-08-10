Child dies after being pulled from Goodyear home's swimming pool
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A one-year-old child has died after he was pulled from a swimming pool.
Goodyear Police ay it happened just before 5 p.m. near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.
"Avondale crews arrived on scene to find a 1-year-old male drowning victim who had been pulled from a backyard swimming pool. The fire department crews had treated and transported the patient in critical condition to a local hospital," stated officials.
What we don't know:
It's still unclear how long the child was in the water. The boy's name was not released.
What's next:
Goodyear PD will continue their investigation.
Map of the area