Child dies after being pulled from Goodyear home's swimming pool

A one-year-old child has died after he was pulled from a swimming pool.

Goodyear Police ay it happened just before 5 p.m. near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.

"Avondale crews arrived on scene to find a 1-year-old male drowning victim who had been pulled from a backyard swimming pool. The fire department crews had treated and transported the patient in critical condition to a local hospital," stated officials.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear how long the child was in the water. The boy's name was not released.

What's next:

Goodyear PD will continue their investigation.

Map of the area