Child driving a truck crashes into Glendale home near 85th Avenue and Northern

A 6-year-old child drove a truck into a house near 85th Avenue and Northern on Feb. 9, which caused a gas leak and left one person injured, Glendale police say.

Police say the boy woke up in the middle of the night and stole his parents' truck keys. He started the truck, reversed it and drove into a house down the street.

One person in the home suffered minor injuries. The crash started a gas leak, but the lines have since been shut off.

The car has been towed from the house, and the child is with his parents.

Glendale Police and Fire are investigating.