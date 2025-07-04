Child found unresponsive at community pool: Scottsdale PD

The Brief A child has been taken to the hospital after they were found unresponsive in a community pool. Scottsdale Police officials say the incident unfolded in the area of 100th Street and Thompson Peak Parkway.



Scottsdale Police say a child has been taken to the hospital in serious condition, after they were found in a pool on July 4.

What we know:

According to a brief statement, officers and fire crews responded to a community pool in the area of 100th Street and Thompson Peak Parkway for a child who was found unresponsive in the pool.

Police did not reveal the child's identity, nor did they reveal any other general information about the child.

"The child has been transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition," read a portion of the statement.

What they're saying:

Scottsdale Police say they have no additional updates to provide on the matter at this time, and referred all further inquiries to fire officials.

Area where the incident happened