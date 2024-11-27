Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Child rushed to hospital in extremely critical condition from Arizona Biltmore

By
Updated  November 27, 2024 11:10am MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

A child was hospitalized in extremely critical condition following an incident on Nov. 27 at the Arizona Biltmore. SkyFOX video over the resort showed crime scene tape in a lawn area.

PHOENIX - A child has been taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition from the Arizona Biltmore resort, Phoenix Fire said.

No other details about the incident have been released from the fire department. SkyFOX video over the scene showed crime scene tape in a lawn area of the resort.

The Arizona Biltmore is located near 24th Street and Lincoln Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

The Source

  • The Phoenix Fire Department