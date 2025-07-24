Children rescued from Phoenix car during triple-digit temps, police say

The Brief Four kids were inside a car in a Phoenix parking lot, and police say the car was turned off amid triple-digit temps on July 24. Police arrived and were able to rescue them from the heat. Investigators say their father is expected to be booked into jail.



Four kids were rescued from a parked car in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, the police department said.

What we know:

Police say it happened on July 24 near 24th and Madison streets at around 3:40 p.m.

"Officers responded to a parking lot of a business near 24th Street and Madison Street regarding multiple children inside of a vehicle that was not running. When officers arrived, they located multiple children in the car. Officers were able to gain entry into the car and secure the children," Phoenix Police said.

Four young kids were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution due to "possible minor heat-related issues."

The kids' father was detained, and police say he's expected to be booked into jail on suspicion of charges related to this incident.

An investigation into what happened continues.

By the numbers:

At around the time the kids were rescued from the car, it was about 104 degrees in Phoenix, the National Weather Service's website states.

What we don't know:

We don't know the name of the father.

Police did not say what charges the father could face.

It's not known how long the kids were inside the car.

Map of the area where the kids were rescued