Children's RSV cases appear to be trending up in the U.S., including in Phoenix

Children's hospitals are filling up across the country with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients, and the numbers are much higher than usual for this time of year.

The virus is targeting kids in the Phoenix area, too.

"We hardly ever see her cry, she’s always full of laughter, she’s just amazing, the best gift that we could ever have," said Kaitlyn Allison Solano and Jaquon Davis about their baby girl Mulan.

She went through a frighting medical struggle.

"When she would breathe, her chest would go in, and you could see her ribcage," her mother said.

Their baby daughter was infected with RSV.

"It got really scary because, at one point, she did turn blue," Davis said.

A Phoenix area doctor says this is actually a common illness.

"It's extremely common," Dr. Gary Kirkilas said. "I think most children by the time they are 2 years of age have had RSV at least once. Most of us will experience it as the common cold, but there are some kids under the age of two and especially under the age of one that will have lower respiratory symptoms, like wheezing, difficulty breathing, and that’s where it gets more scary for parents."

Kirkilas, a general pediatrician with Phoenix Children's Hospital, says he’s seen a lot more patients like Mulan in the past few weeks.

"I did an urgent care shift last weekend and I saw several which was kind of odd," he remarked.

Odd, he says, because it’s not typical behavior for this virus.

"It's both the seasonality, which we expect in early December, not during the fall, and the numbers, the number of kids coming in with those diagnoses," Kirkilas said.

Why they are seeing more patients, and earlier in the year?

"I'm not exactly sure why it’s persistently surging at odd times," Kirkilas said.

What they do know are symptoms to look for in children under two who tend to have lower respiratory symptoms. Those are belly breathing, wheezing, or looking out of breath.

As for Mulan, her parents say she's a fighter.

Doctors say Mulan’s RSV delayed her open-heart surgery for several weeks. But now, post-surgery, she’s recovering and doing well at Phoenix Children's.

Mulan's parents are encouraging every parent to take action if they see symptoms.

"Take them, take them right away," her father said.