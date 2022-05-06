Chippewa Falls homicide: Criminal complaint released in Lily Peters' death

article

The criminal complaint against a 14-year-old boy accused in the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters was released on Friday, May 6.

The teen is charged with the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

First-degree sexual assault

First-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 resulting in great bodily harm

According to the criminal complaint, the father of Lily Peters reported his daughter missing around 9 p.m. on April 24. He told authorities Lily had not returned home from her aunt's house. Around 11 p.m., the victim's father located her bike near a wooded area in Chippewa Falls. A search involving multiple officers was conducted with no sighting of Peters.

On the morning of April 25, Chippewa Falls police were notified that the victim's body was found not far from where her bicycle was located. Investigators at the scene described injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

On April 26, Eau Claire police interviewed the 14-year-old boy suspected in this crime. He "admitted to helping (Peters) get her bike at a residence in the City of Chippewa Falls." He told authorities that Peters "rode her bike, while he was on a hoverboard on a trail," the complaint says. He stated "when they left the house it was already his intention to rape and kill (Peters)," the complaint says.

Once on the trail, the complaint says the 14-year-old asked Peters to "go exploring off the trail." In the woods, the complaint says the teen "punched (Peters) in the stomach, knocking her to the ground" and struck her with a stick. He then told authorities he strangled Peters. After she was deceased, the complaint says the 14-year-old tried to assault her. At some point, the teen became scared, fled the area, and "when he returned home he showered and put his dirty clothes in the laundry," the complaint says. When the 14-year-old heard Peters was missing, he "determined he needed to hide her better," the complaint says. He stated "he returned to (Peters') body, drug her a few feet, and covered her with leaves."

In court Thursday, according to WLUK, the judge ordered the criminal complaint be unsealed, but the search warrants will remain sealed.

All parties will return to court on June 24.

This is a developing story.