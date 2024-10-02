Chompie's hosts Rosh Hashanah feasts at Phoenix and Scottsdale locations

article

The Brief Chompie's is hosting a feast to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah at its locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale. The celebrations include a five-course meal with three different entrée options. Rosh Hashanah is hosting feasts at it's locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale.



The Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on Oct. 2 and family-owned Jewish deli Chompie's is hosting a feast to celebrate the occasion on Oct. 3.

The holiday ends on Oct. 4 at sunrise.

Chompie's is billing the occasion as a "dressed-up, dine-in occasion" and features reserved seating starting at 5 p.m.

For those who wish to attend, a five-course meal will be served with a starter, soup, sides, dessert and a choice of three options for the entrée.

Half Roasted Chicken with pomegranate sauce, served with savory Challah stuffing, Tender Braised Brisket with pan gravy and Pan-Seared Salmon with dill butter are the three options.

The event costs $29.99 for adults at $14.99 per child with other items served a la carte.

Chompie's is also providing two options for those who want to celebrate at home: a Traditional Meal and a Holiday Dinner.

Both take home options cost $159 and serve between four and six guests.

Chompie's was featured on the Travel Channel's Man v. Food and is celebrating Rosh Hashanah feasts at it's locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale.