Christopher Columbus statue toppled and thrown into harbor in Baltimore

Protesters toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus in Baltimore, Maryland, on July 4, US Independence Day.

Footage posted to Twitter by Spencer Compton shows the statue being brought down with ropes before being thrown into the harbor.

Statues of Christopher Columbus have been taken down in recent times, including in Minnesota on June 10 and in Richmond, Virginia, on June 9, along with other statues associated with structural racism, colonialism, or slavery, as protests sweep the US.