Columbus, Ohio police shooting: Family says 15-year-old girl killed

By Chris Williams
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a "young woman" dead, according to Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

According to local news station FOX 28, family members identified the victim as a 15-year-old girl but her name continues to be withheld by officials.  

Earlier in the day, Ginther confirmed the shooting, describing the victim as a "young woman."

"This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life. We do not know all of the details," he tweeted. "There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible. BCI  [Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation] is on the scene conducting an independent investigation."

The Columbus Department of Public Safety retweeted his post.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin verdict: Guilty on all counts in George Floyd's death

The is the second officer-involved shooting in Columbus in recent days.

On April 12, 27-year-old Miles Jackson was killed when police opened fire following an "altercation" at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital.

RELATED: Protesters storm Columbus PD headquarters after Black man shot dead by police at hospital

Investigators said they found Jackson passed out in his vehicle and later discovered he had open warrants on domestic violence and gun charges. Authorities told reporters the altercation happened during a transfer of custody at the hospital’s emergency room.

Protesters storm Columbus PD headquarters after Black man shot dead by police at hospital

Video shows protesters gaining access to the Columbus Police Department and one protester hitting an officer with a club. (Credit:Columbus Department of Public Safety)

The state’s attorney general later tweeted that Jackson had a gun and fired, but didn’t provide further details.

According to FOX News, another Columbus police officer is facing a murder charge for a fatal shooting. Officer Adam Coy shot Andre Hill on Dec. 22 as Hill was emerging from a garage holding up a cell phone, officials previously said.

The shooting came the same day former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of killing George Floyd. Chauvin was on trial, accused of killing Floyd, 46, on May 25, 2020, after he was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Jurors found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

This story is developing and was reported from Los Angeles.
 