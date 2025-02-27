'Common sense': Advocates say tougher animal cruelty laws will prevent egregious cases in AZ

The Brief Senate Bill 1234 seeks to set parameters to define what adequate food, water and shelter is for companion pets. The bill is in response to increasing animal cruelty cases and aims to prevent future incidents. SB-1234 passed with bipartisan support and passed through the Senate Regulatory Affairs Committee.



State lawmakers want to strengthen animal cruelty laws through Senate Bill 1234, which defines food and water fit for companion pets, and what counts as adequate shelter.

Animal advocates say if this had been law in 2023, law enforcement could have acted much sooner in a deadly animal hoarding case and other similar cases.

What they're saying:

Tracey Miiller, Arizona Humane Society's director of field operations, is back at the Capitol for the 2025 legislative session, hoping to fortify animal cruelty laws.

"I've been on too many calls for service where domestic animals have algae for water, maggots in their food, and the only way they can seek shelter is to dig a hole under an abandoned car. Currently, those are all legal," said Miiller at the committee hearing on Feb. 19.

She says last year, her team handled 16,000 calls for service. More than 10,000 were for animal cruelty over a two-year span and Miiller says there's been a 29% increase in cruelty calls.

"It is much more in the news as we have seen, as I've spoken with you on multiple occasions, on things that have just shocked not only our team, but the community as a whole," said Miiller. "We want to see some sort of resolution to this."

What we know:

State senator Shawnna Bolick proposed a bill to the state legislature to combat animal cruelty.

SB-1234 is a bipartisan bill, sponsored by Republican state senator Shawnna Bolick.

If passed, animals must be provided food fit for consumption, and safe, drinkable water. Shelter must be covered and have enough space for the dog to fit in comfortably while keeping a normal body temperature.

Last year, FOX 10 investigated Puppy Luv Animal Rescue where Miiller and her team made a handful of site visits after evidence surfaced showing dogs living in their own waste.

Phoenix Police did not cite the owners despite what appeared to be city code violations. They’re still investigating the case as no charges have been recommended.

"If the state law had been in place while we were investigating Puppy Luv, it would clearly show that the water that we found that had urine and feces in it was not suitable for drinking. Unfortunately, the way the state law reads right now, as long as that pet has water, that's all that is necessary," Miiller said.

Dig deeper:

Back in September 2023, AHS seized 55 special needs dogs at the Chandler home of April McLaughlin.

Authorities also discovered five dead dogs and McLaughlin’s elderly mom living in squalor.

"The reason I'm speaking in favor of this bill and asking you to vote positive is the Chandler 55 case of September 22nd was an egregious animal abuse case," said Dr. Steven Hansen, president & CEO of Arizona Humane Society at the committee hearing on Feb. 19.

"Veterinarians were not able to adequately document abuse because food, water, and shelter was not clearly defined. So, this bill will allow us to do that."

"It is very common sense that an animal needs to have suitable drinking water"

Why you should care:

Months earlier, Rebecca Arizmendi with Yaqui Animal Rescue had alerted Arizona Humane, wanting to check on the condition of two dogs placed in McLaughlin’s rescue.

AHS made its first of three visits two weeks before police obtained a search warrant, documenting clusters of flies and an extreme smell of ammonia, but the agency was not allowed inside by McLaughlin.

"It is really, really sad and frustrating, because what if those two weeks could have made a difference? Maybe not. Maybe their injuries were already too far gone and too far severe. But we don't know right?" said Arizmendi.

April McLaughlin

McLaughlin is awaiting trial for cases of animal cruelty plus fraud and theft.

Arizmendi says strengthening state law to save animals is common sense.

"It is very common sense that an animal needs to have suitable drinking water. It is very common sense that an animal needs to be fed every single day. It is common sense that an animal needs to have shelter from the elements," she said.

Local perspective:

According to proponents of SB1234, it will not criminalize poverty or people experiencing homelessness.

The bill unanimously passed out of the senate regulatory affairs and government efficiency committee last week.

The next step is the committee of the whole.