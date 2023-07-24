Communities near Bowl Creek Fire in Pinal County put on "SET" status

The newest wildfire is called the Bowl Creek Fire, which is burning northwest of Oracle Junction near south State Route 79 and west State Route 77.

Evacuations

The communities of Oracle Junction, Saddle Brooke Ranch, and Falcon Valley Ranch have been put on "SET" status.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network states "SET" means be alert and know there is significant danger in your area:

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

Grab your emergency go kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

Updates

July 24

Arizona State Forestry says the fire has burned an estimated 500 acres and was very active through the night.

"Highly visible to drivers & threatening kV lines & infrastructure near Jct. Smoke impacts to hwy," the agency tweeted.