Companies stepping up to help those affected after West Valley venue abruptly closed its doors

A West Valley venue closed down without warning, leaving soon-to-be brides without a place to celebrate their special day and out of thousands of dollars.

FOX 10 first reported on the story on Sunday. Since then, multiple companies have since stepped up to help.

The woman who owns the business said she went bankrupt and couldn't pay her clients their money back, leaving them high and dry, and out thousands of dollars. It wasn't just weddings, but quinceañeras and baby showers as well.

"From one day to another, to collect that money, they work hard," said Octavio Suarez with Gardenia Events.

After The Palace on 43rd and Northern Avenues closed its doors unexpectedly, the venue across the street, Gardenia Hall, is stepping in.

"We re devastated," said Suarez. "We have a customer in common with them."

For Lupe Gallegos, her daughter's quinceañera was supposed to be held on November 2, and the amount was paid in full. The previous business owner, Dorrenda Windsom, is said to have taken thousands of dollars from clients, without a word. Windsom FOX 10 her business went bankrupt.

Advertisement

"I just wish she would have told me before she took my check," said Gallegos who said she lost $6,000 to The Palace. "We worked so hard to earn it."

While Suarez has received a few calls from panicked brides asking for their dates, unfortunately, those dates aren't available. Luckily for Gallegos' family, the venue opened up last minute.

As for two other brides, Asia and Krystal, the Sheraton Cresent Hotel and the Arizona Golf Resort reached out to offer their services to them both.

"Money is going to come and go, but the trust, that takes something that you work so hard for. that's the part that is disappointing," said Gallegos.

Many of the victims say they have reached out to police, the Attorney General's Office, and the Better Business Bureau.