Brides in the Valley searching for new wedding venue as venue closes up shop

A Valley wedding venue has closed up shop, leaving several brides-to-be wondering where they'll be holding their wedding.

The brides we spoke with say they're left high and dry. The venue was supposed to include almost everything that makes someone's wedding so special, including the food, music, and decorations. Now, the brides are back at square one.

It's supposed to be the happiest day of a couples life - their wedding day. But two brides are now scrambling to find a venue after the owner of The Palace on North 43rd and Northern Avenues closed their doors.

Krystal Garcia says her wedding is in five weeks. The date, Oct. 12th, is special to her and her fiancé.

"Instead of thinking back at my wedding, I'm going to think about this," Garcia said. "[It's] a horrible memory. I'm in distress now and I don't know what I'm going to do."

Asia Haliburton, whose wedding is in February, found out the place was in shambles after the business owner missed a consultation on Friday. Not only out of a venue, but out of thousands of dollars.

"I chose this venue because it was within my budget," Haliburton said. "She was doing so much for me. Decorations, cake, food, setting up, rehearsal, [and] dinner and people referred her to me. It's upsetting."

"[My contract] says that my balance is $5,000," Haliburton went on to say. "I have paid $2,700 and [the business owner] hasn't told me how to get my money back."

We reached out to the business owner, Dorrenda Windsom. She says her company went bankrupt.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, between building issues and a lack of clients, we have to close," Windsom said in a statement. "The business is going bankrupt. If there was money to give back to clients, I wouldn't be closing."

One of the brides did provide FOX 10 with payment receipts she made to the business owner. Now, they're wondering if they'll be getting that money back. The business owner has told the brides to dispute these payments with their banks.