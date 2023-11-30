Composite images of man found dead inside barrel at Lake Mead, released

Officials released composite images of a man who was found dead inside a barrel in Lake Mead over a year ago with hopes of identifying him.

The Clark County Coroner/Medical Examiner and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Section have asked for the public’s help with identifying the victim who they believed died from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The unidentified man’s remains were found on May 1, 2022, inside of a barrel at Hemenway Harbor in Nevada. Boaters at the lake found the barrel and reported it to police.

FILE - Composite images of a homicide victim found in a barrel in Lake Mead on May 1, 2022. (Clark County Nevada)

Investigators said the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The killing probably happened between the mid-1970s and the early 1980s because the victim was wearing shoes that were manufactured during that period, said homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The images released on Wednesday show three different angles of a composite face which was created by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s lab in Quantico, Virginia.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ FILE - Side angle composite image of a victim who was found dead inside a barrel at Lake Mead on May 1, 2022. (Clark County Nevada)

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to email the Clark County Coroner’s Office at coroner@clarkcountynv.gov .

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.