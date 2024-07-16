Confrontation, assault claim, mars local Republican meeting in Gilbert

article

Surveillance video shows an apparent scuffle outside a GOP district meeting on July 15. Gilbert Police confirm they are investigating.

Police said they responded to calls of a verbal altercation and fight near the Redeemer Bible Church.

Surveillance video sent to FOX 10 shows what appears to be two men arguing inches away from each other.

A man steps forward and seemingly makes some kind of head contact before bystanders come in an apparent attempt to de-escalate the situation.

The landscape matches that of the Redeemer Bible Church in Gilbert off of Greenfield and is dated July 15.

The church confirmed members of the GOP Legislative District 14 met there that night.

Who was involved in this altercation?

In a phone call to LD-14 chair Andrew Adams, he identified himself as the man standing on the right, calling the contact he received a "headbutt."

He also identified the man responsible as candidate Lalani Hunsaker’s husband, Nate.

Hunsaker is running against incumbent Laurin Hendrix and others for an Arizona House seat in the July primary.

What happened?

According to two sources who were there, Hendrix was talking about differences in the two campaigns and mentioned something about the Gilbert Goons that some believe was misunderstood by the Hunsakers.

Adams claimed Hunsaker started walking up toward Hendrix and was led outside where the confrontation occurred.

Nate Hunsaker did not respond to FOX 10’s attempts to reach him for comment.

A statement from his wife Lalani’s campaign didn’t mention the content of Hendrix’s speech but denied any violence occurred, saying in part: "Andrew Adams did forcefully remove my husband and a number of our supporters from the LD-14 meeting last night. However, under no circumstance did anyone physically attack him in any way."

Hendrix also sent over a statement that partially says: "I am calling on the judicial authorities to make it clear that violence will not be accepted or overlooked in Arizona. I trust that they will do what is right within the bounds of law."

We have also requested the police report, body camera footage and information from a 911 call made. We will update this story as soon as we hear more.