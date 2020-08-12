Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Consumer prices in the US rose 0.6% in July, matching June uptick

By Paul Wiseman
Published 
Updated 14 mins ago
Economy
Associated Press

U.S. consumer prices jumped in July

Gas prices rose while food prices dipped, according to the Associated Press.

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the increase last month in its consumer price index matched a 0.6% rise in June. The uptick was about twice what economists expected. But inflation remains in check: Consumer prices are up just 1% over the past year.

Gasoline prices rose 5.3% from June to July but are down 20.3% in the past 12 months as the coronavirus recession kept many Americans from driving.

Food prices dipped 0.4%, the first drop since April 2019. Grocery prices dropped 1.1% while the cost of dining out rose 0.5%.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, prices surged 0.6% last month from June — the biggest monthly increase since January 1991. Still, so-called core inflation is only up 1.6% from a year earlier.

Consumer spending rebounded strongly in June as states began to ease lockdowns — though a recent surge in coronavirus cases has force some business to delay or cancel plans to reopen.

“July’s data confirmed that inflation followed the sharp rebound in consumer spending this summer stabilized the downward trend in prices," said a research note from Contingent Macro Advisors. “This report was not enough to turn the inflation trend higher, but it helped to alleviate near-term concerns about deflationary scenarios for the economy.‘’

Deflation, falling prices, can hurt the economy by nudging consumers to delay spending because they believe prices will be lower in the future.

RELATED: Coronavirus reportedly found on frozen food packaging in China