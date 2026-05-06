Containment increases in Hazen Fire; FBI director slams handling of Nancy Guthrie case l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management; Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)
From containment increasing in a fast-moving brush fire in the West Valley to the head of the FBI criticizing an Arizona sheriff's handling of the Nancy Guthrie case, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 6.
1. Containment jumps in Hazen Fire
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It has been four days since a fast-moving brush fire has burned over 1,000 acres in Buckeye, fueled by heavy river bottom vegetation and creosote trees. The fire is now 45% contained.
2. New details on woman accused of performing unlicensed medical procedures
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"She did have a suite, wearing scrubs, had a little certificate," said one unidentified patient of a woman who has been arrested for allegedly performing medical procedures in Arizona without a license.
3. Officer-involved shooting in Scottsdale
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A suspect has been taken to the hospital following a shooting early Wednesday morning involving Scottsdale officers near Miller and Camelback roads.
4. AZ man arrested in missing girl case
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A 30-year-old man who investigators say had a number of "prior sexual related accusations involving several victims" has been arrested for allegedly holding a teen who was reported missing out of Utah against her will.
5. "We were kept out of the investigation"
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It's been more than three months since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home, and the Pima County Sheriff is being criticized by the head of the FBI over his handling of the case.
A look at today's weather
Wednesday will be a nice day in the Valley with highs in the mid-80s.
Click here for full forecast