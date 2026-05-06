Containment increases in Hazen Fire; FBI director slams handling of Nancy Guthrie case l Morning News Brief

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From containment increasing in a fast-moving brush fire in the West Valley to the head of the FBI criticizing an Arizona sheriff's handling of the Nancy Guthrie case, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 6.

1. Containment jumps in Hazen Fire

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2. New details on woman accused of performing unlicensed medical procedures

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3. Officer-involved shooting in Scottsdale

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4. AZ man arrested in missing girl case

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5. "We were kept out of the investigation"

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A look at today's weather

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