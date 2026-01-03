1 dead, another seriously hurt in North Phoenix shooting, police say

The Brief One man is dead and another is seriously injured following a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road on Friday afternoon. Police identified the deceased as 25-year-old Manual Fonseca; the second victim remains in stable condition. No suspect information or motive has been released, and the investigation into what led to the gunfire is ongoing.



One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries following a shooting in North Phoenix on Friday.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting at around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

Two men were found each with at least one gunshot wound, and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Phoenix Police said 25-year-old Manual Fonseca died from his injuries, while the second man, whose identity was not released, remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information regarding a possible suspect, or the events leading up to the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information surrounding the shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. For spanish, call 480-837-8446.

Map of where the shooting occurred.