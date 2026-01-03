Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, another seriously hurt in North Phoenix shooting, police say

By
Published  January 3, 2026 3:24pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
A suspect or motive continue to remain unknown in a double shooting that left one man dead and another seriously hurt on Friday.

The Brief

    • One man is dead and another is seriously injured following a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road on Friday afternoon.
    • Police identified the deceased as 25-year-old Manual Fonseca; the second victim remains in stable condition.
    • No suspect information or motive has been released, and the investigation into what led to the gunfire is ongoing.

PHOENIX - One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries following a shooting in North Phoenix on Friday.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting at around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

Two men were found each with at least one gunshot wound, and were taken to a nearby hospital.

One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting Friday afternoon near 19th Avenue and Bell Road in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police said 25-year-old Manual Fonseca died from his injuries, while the second man, whose identity was not released, remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition. 

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information regarding a possible suspect, or the events leading up to the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information surrounding the shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. For spanish, call 480-837-8446.

Map of where the shooting occurred.

