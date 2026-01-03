1 dead, another seriously hurt in North Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries following a shooting in North Phoenix on Friday.
What we know:
Officers responded to the shooting at around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.
Two men were found each with at least one gunshot wound, and were taken to a nearby hospital.
Phoenix Police said 25-year-old Manual Fonseca died from his injuries, while the second man, whose identity was not released, remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any information regarding a possible suspect, or the events leading up to the incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with information surrounding the shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. For spanish, call 480-837-8446.
Map of where the shooting occurred.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department